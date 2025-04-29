Grappa’s bottomless brunch on course to be city’s hottest weekend ticket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly re-launched city centre Italian restaurant is making a name for itself with its own take on ‘bottomless brunch’.

Grappa has had to take on additional staff to deal with the rising demand for its new menu based on classic Italian food and drink pairings with up to 80 bookings now being taken on a Saturday.

Popular highlights on the bottomless brunch menu include classic Neapolitan-style pizzas freshly prepared in a Gianni Acunto oven imported from Naples; Italian-inspired cicchetti selections, and carefully chosen drinks including Prosecco and classic Italian cocktails.

Celebrated restaurateur Steve Zsirai, who has successfully spearheaded Grappa’s recent relaunch, said: “We’re delighted by the response our newly enhanced bottomless brunch menu has received. Our chefs and mixologists have worked tirelessly to deliver something truly special: a brunch experience rooted in authentic Italian tradition but crafted specifically for Sheffield’s vibrant dining scene.”

Grappa’s Italian bottomless brunch is proving a big hit since the venue’s recent relaunch

Grappa celebrated a successful relaunch last month welcoming scores of guests, including local celebrities and Sheffield boxing legends Johnny Nelson and Dave Coldwell.

The vibrant event showcased the new vision for Glossop Road’s Grappa, Sheffield's largest independent Italian bar and restaurant.

The relaunch event marked the beginning of an exciting partnership with a local independent leisure group, expanding Grappa’s offerings to include additional private hire opportunities and the enhanced Italian-inspired bottomless brunch menu.

Taking its name from Italy’s famous grape-based spirit, Grappa already boasts the most expansive grappa menu in the region.

The two-storey Grappa is the brainchild Steve Zsirai, whose previous successes include iconic venues such as the legendary Flying Pizza, West Street's ever-popular Tequila Bar, Viva Tequila in Gleadless, and Chesterfield’s highly-rated Giorgio’s.

The future direction of the kitchen is now being guided by a Michelin level chef with an emphasis on high quality food and fresh produce.

Grappa combines a rustic, welcoming downstairs bar area with an elegant 70-seater upstairs restaurant, complemented by an inviting outdoor terrazza.

Grappa is located at 266 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HS.

For more information, visit www.grappasheffield.com. Bookings can be made by calling 0114 698 1950.