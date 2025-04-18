Good Friday: Sheffield's best fish and chip shops to visit this bank holiday

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

There might be nothing better than a classic fish and chips meal - and with Good Friday coming up many families will be picking up the traditional dish.

Eating fish on Good Friday is a tradition that dates back centuries, following a rule laid out by the Vatican to not eat meat on the day Christians believe that Jesus died.

And while many may have moved away from the religious roots of this ritual, going out for a classic and timeless chippy remains an annual tradition.

So to make things a bit easier this year, we’ve compiled a list of some of Sheffield’s top-rated chip shops - with choices for everyone, no matter where they are in the city.

Here's the top chippies your family can visit for a traditional Good Friday meal.

1. Fish and Chips

Here's the top chippies your family can visit for a traditional Good Friday meal. Photo: Unknown

2. Poseidon Fish Bar, Woodseats

Poseidon Fish Bar, 13 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, comes has a rating on Google of 4.5 and 801reviews. One customer said: "Go here frequently. Lovely decore, atmosphere service, carpark and best fish and chips I've ever had." Photo: Google

3. Norfolk Park Fisheries

Norfolk Park Fisheries, at 1 Samuel Road, Norfolk Park, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5. One customer said: "Best fish and chips I have ever tried!! The service was so good, they were so nice to us, and the quantity of chips - OMG we eat a lot and we couldn't finish it." | Google

4. Neptune Fish and Chips, Banner Cross

​Neptune Fish and Chips, 989 Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 142 reviews on Google. One customer said: "The chips are delicious and the owners are very friendly. Will definitely be returning soon." Photo: Google

