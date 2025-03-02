This year’s edition of the culinary bible includes some stunning places at which to eat across Sheffield.
We’ve listed the Sheffield restaurants in the guide which have been rated either ‘good’ or ‘very good’.
They include one which recently moved to a spectacular new setting, another with a perfect five-star rating based on hundreds of Google reviews, and another cherished neighbourhood restaurant where you can bring your own alcohol and pay only a small corkage fee.
We haven’t included the ‘local gems’ within Sheffield which are recognised in The Good Food Guide.
They are: Bakers Yard Bakery, Kelham Island; Bon, on Glossop Road; Bragazzi’s, on Abbeydale Road; Cutlery Works food hall, in Neepsend; Forge Bakehouse, on Abbeydale Road and various other locations; Pearl at Park Hill; Tamper Coffee, on Arundel Street, Sheffield city centre; Tonco Bakery, in Sharrow; and Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road.
1. Native - GOOD
Native, on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, between the city centre and Kelham Island, is rated GOOD in the Good Food Guide. Native was opened in May 2021 by the team behind the popular J H Mann Fishmongers on Sharrow Vale Road. It is probably the best seafood restaurant in Sheffield and one of the best in the UK, with the inventive dishes on the daily specials board making the most of the beautifully fresh fish. It has an average rating 4.7/5 stars, based on more than 200 Google reviews, with one person describing it as their 'favourite restaurant in Sheffield' thanks to the 'amazing, tasty food made with great flavours and great ideas'.
2. JÖRO - VERY GOOD
JÖRO's knack for taking the best local produce and elevating it with Japanese and Nordic cooking techniques has earned it numerous plaudits since husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French opened the restaurant in 2016. They recently moved from their old shipping container home in Kelham Island to a beautiful old paper mill in Sheffield's picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District. JÖRO is rated VERY GOOD in the Good Food Guide and has an average score of 4.7/5 stars from more than 600 Google reviews. One fan praised the 'amazing food, well paired drinks and the best service and atmosphere'.
3. Domo - GOOD
Domo, one of Sheffield's most popular Italian resturants, has been bringing a taste of Sardinia to trendy Kelham Island since 2019. The Good Food Guide rates it GOOD, with judges loving the 'generous, hearty, bold and crowd-pleasing food' there. The restaurant, in the Eagle Works, at Cotton Mill Walk, on Little Kelham Street, has an average score of 4.7/5 stars from nearly 1,200 reviews. One diner called it an 'absolute gem for anyone who loves authentic Italian cuisine'.
4. Pellizco - GOOD
Pellizco began life operating out of an orange trailer in 2020 and the Mexican-inspired street food proved so popular that in December 2022 it opened as a restaurant at Dyson Place, off Sharrow Vale Road, where its tacos, quesadillas and other Latin American classics have continued to go down a storm. It is rated GOOD in the Good Food Guide. Pellizco has a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 200 Google reviews, with plenty of praise for the margaritas and other cocktails as well as the food. One diner said their meal 'exceeded all of the rave reviews I heard'.
