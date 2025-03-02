1 . Native - GOOD

Native, on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, between the city centre and Kelham Island, is rated GOOD in the Good Food Guide. Native was opened in May 2021 by the team behind the popular J H Mann Fishmongers on Sharrow Vale Road. It is probably the best seafood restaurant in Sheffield and one of the best in the UK, with the inventive dishes on the daily specials board making the most of the beautifully fresh fish. It has an average rating 4.7/5 stars, based on more than 200 Google reviews, with one person describing it as their 'favourite restaurant in Sheffield' thanks to the 'amazing, tasty food made with great flavours and great ideas'. | Google Photo: Google