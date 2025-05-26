It’s a product that naturally contains gluten from the grains that it’s made from, which means many pints are a no-no.
But with more and more people going gluten free (GF), some breweries in and around Sheffield have increasingly changed their products to match.
Triple Point, Thornbridge and Abbeydale all now have a wide range of gluten free beers. But it is often difficult to find a gluten free, hand pulled ale in a pub.
However, Abbeydale have recently increased the number of their products that are now made gluten free, to include Moonshine, which is one of the more common beers served on the hand pumps at pubs in the city, potentially opening to doors to more pubs serving a hand pulled gluten free beer. The company says all its beer is now brewed using an enzyme which reduces the gluten to below the 20ppm required to label a product GF.
We have put together a list of 14 of the pubs that serve its ales on hand pumps, based on information from the brewery - and you can see the list below in our gallery.
It is not a complete and exhaustive list., but provides a guide to some locations.
However, Abbeydale stressed that they would always advise a customer with a gluten intolerance to check with the venue that the beer is being served through a gluten free line should they need to. This is why the brewery does not put the information that the beer is GF on pump clips themselves.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.