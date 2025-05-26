It’s a product that naturally contains gluten from the grains that it’s made from, which means many pints are a no-no.

But with more and more people going gluten free (GF), some breweries in and around Sheffield have increasingly changed their products to match.

Triple Point, Thornbridge and Abbeydale all now have a wide range of gluten free beers. But it is often difficult to find a gluten free, hand pulled ale in a pub.

However, Abbeydale have recently increased the number of their products that are now made gluten free, to include Moonshine, which is one of the more common beers served on the hand pumps at pubs in the city, potentially opening to doors to more pubs serving a hand pulled gluten free beer. The company says all its beer is now brewed using an enzyme which reduces the gluten to below the 20ppm required to label a product GF.

We have put together a list of 14 of the pubs that serve its ales on hand pumps, based on information from the brewery - and you can see the list below in our gallery.

It is not a complete and exhaustive list., but provides a guide to some locations.

However, Abbeydale stressed that they would always advise a customer with a gluten intolerance to check with the venue that the beer is being served through a gluten free line should they need to. This is why the brewery does not put the information that the beer is GF on pump clips themselves.

Gluten free ales Our list reveals 14 pubs in Sheffield that serve an ale that is brewed as gluten free, on hand pumps. but you should check if the line is also gluten free.

The Rising Sun, Nether Green The Rising Sun, run by Abbeydale Brewery serves several Abbeydale ales which are gluten free at its pub on Fulwood Road, Nether Green. They are on gluten free lines.

The Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow Road The Norfolk Arms pub, at Ringinglow, serves a gluten free beer.

The Broadfield, Abbeydale Road The Broadfield, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, is among the pubs selling Moonshine, a gluten free ale, on hand pulled pumps