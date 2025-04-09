Get a pizza this: Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven returns for just £29.99 – half the price of a George Foreman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the shelves now and costing just £29.99, this fan-favourite gadget turns any garden into a pizzeria.
Budding dough spinners will need to hurry though as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Designed to work with both gas and charcoal BBQs, the compact must-have features a ceramic pizza stone and an integrated thermometer to ensure every slice is cooked to perfection.
Plus, with a speedy 10-minute cook time, chefs will be serving up crispy, restaurant-quality 12-inch pizzas in no time. Even better, shoppers can save a sizzling 50% compared to similar models available from George Foreman—making this an unbeatable deal for pizza lovers.
Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven will be available in stores while stocks last.
