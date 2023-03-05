German street food vendor Get Wurst opens in Sheffield's Orchard Square

German street food vendor Get Wurst has opened it’s newest outlet in Sheffield's Orchard Square.

Described as the ‘Proper Currywurst’ and ‘Banging Bratwurst’ brand, it is the latest independent vendor to take up residency in the Sheffield Plate food hall. Founded and run by husband-and-wife team Paul and Lindsay Melbourne, Get Wurst was born out of their frustration of not being able to get a proper currywurst in the UK.

Paul said: “Having worked hard to build the Get Wurst brand over the last 8 years we are really excited to be opening in Orchard Square and establishing a home of German street-food at Sheffield Plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield Plate is fast establishing a reputation for a ‘one stop shop’ food destination and the ‘place to go’ within the city, and so this feels like the right time and the right place for us to grow and further build our brand among locals and visitors alike.”

Get Wurst has opened in Sheffield.

Get Wurst at Orchard Square will offer a range of food to include the popular curry wurst and speciality raclette fries, alongside vegan options and choices for children. Spanning two floors in Orchard Square, Sheffield Plate offers a range of food from around the world, as well as from across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchard Square Manager Shay Murray said: “We are really proud to showcase a diverse range of food, drink and entertainment to suit all tastes at Orchard Square’s Sheffield Plate. “We’re delighted to be welcoming Get Wurst to our line-up, allowing us to further build our offer for visitors, and in doing so bringing together an exciting, unique and inclusive offer for communities, right in the heart of the city centre.”