German Doner Kebab (GDK)’s new Coco and Kiki kebabs have caused quite a stir on social media due to their unique appearance.

The kebab chain launched the two kebabs earlier this week, with both featuring a new coconut-infused pink waffle bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage and all three of the restaurant’s signature sauces.

Customers can choose to have doner kebab, chicken kebab or both, so in order to offer you a fully informed review, we went for the both option.

The Kiki Kebab. German Doner Kebab's new pink range has caused a stir online.

The Coco is the largest of the two, dwarfing the much smaller Kiki kebab, though they are the same product content-wise.

My immediate reviews of both kebabs were filmed and you can find the Kiki in the video above and the enormous, Coco, on our tiktok (@TheStar_Sheffield).

The first thing you notice when you open the purse-like boxes the kebabs are stored in is the sheer-horror of what you’re looking at.

The really are not visually appealing at all, I was reluctant to try them but I did.

The Coco Kebab. The two new kebabs have not impressed Harry Harrison with their appearance.

The Coco being larger meant it wasn’t falling all over the place, but the much smaller Kiki looked really ugly, with kebab meat and salad forming a secure lump that wouldn’t even fall out of the waffle bread as I picked it up.

Unlike the appearance, the taste was pretty good. If you like GDK, you will really enjoy these new options, as the pink, coconut-infused bread doesn’t really add anything ridiculous.

The signature sauces were very much needed, however, as I have always found GDK’s food to be dry and unpleasant, but the sauces provided a much needed, and appreciated boost to the flavour and the feel of the meal.

The pricing, as I often find with GDK, felt steep. The Coco came to £6.99, whilst the Kiki added an extra £3 to the bill, and neither tasted worth the £9.99 paid in total.