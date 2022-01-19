The fast-food retailer says it has created a healthy and nutritionally balanced approach to traditional kebabs.

It opened the first store in Berlin in 1989 and spent the next decade perfecting policies and procedures. These include a blend of traditional spices and exclusive products, as well as refining and improving innovative cooking processes.

A spokesperson said: “Our kebabs are made from quality ingredients that are exclusive to Doner Kebab Restaurants. The great taste comes from the Secret Sauces that set our products apart, from our competitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German Doner Kebab: New food retailer opens in Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter

“We use lean succulent beef and pure chicken fillets. These meats are imported directly from Germany to maintain quality and consistency. We only use fresh, locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily along with our special Doner Kebab bread.

"These make the Doner Kebab a truly unique taste experience for our customers.

“Our tried and tested methods are totally different to the way other operators make their kebabs. The result is a nutritionally sound gourmet food experience that contains virtually no preservatives or additives and can be consumed day or night.