German Doner Kebab: First look inside new 'game-changing' Sheffield city centre restaurant

A new restaurant promising to serve up gourmet ‘game-changing’ kebabs is due to open in Sheffield city centre - and here is the first look inside.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:41 pm

The German Doner Kebab chain is due to open the doors of it’s latest restaurant to the public later this month.

And The Star was given an exclusive first look inside the venue based at Telegraph House on High Street.

Daniel Bunce, managing director for GDK in the UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Sheffield.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The restaurant will create in the region of 40 new jobs and the opening comes after the firm opened another venue at Meadowhall in January.

It is also part of the company’s wider plan to open 47 new restaurants in the UK.

Restaurant bosses are promising “game-changing kebabs” that are made using “premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.”

The brand now has over 90 restaurants worldwide after opening the first venue in Berlin in 1989.

Lovely seating and lighting.

First look at German Doner Kebab on High Street in Sheffield.

The restaurant will open to the public later this month.

The restaurant is promising 'game-changing' kebabs.

