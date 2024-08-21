Thursday, August 22 will see millions of students opening up envelopes to find out their GCSE results.
Whatever that envelope says, it is a day to celebrate, and many food businesses in Sheffield will be helping students to do just that.
Below we have listed a number of places that students can claim free or discounted food or drinks. To claim these offers at many of the venues, students just need to take along their GCSE results, while at others there is a minimum spend.
1. Las Iguanas
Las Iguanas, at The Oasis Dining Quarter, in Meadowhall, is giving away a free plate of nachos worth £6, and 40 per cent off their next meal when you register on the app. Students just need to take their results with them before August 31. The offer can be redeemed once, and entitles one portion of nachos per named individual with a GCSE certificate. | Submitted
2. Nando’s
There are six Nando's in Sheffield where you can claim a free ¼ Chicken or Starter (excluding Dare to Share), with a minimum spend of £7, when producing your GCSE or equivalent 2024 results in the restaurant, on August 22. | Nando's
3. Wendy's
Wendy's is giving away a free burger with any purchase to GCSE and A-level students until August 25. Students can claim either the ‘Dave’s Single’ cheeseburger, the chicken burger, or the spicy chicken burger by showing their 2024 results at the counter. The offer is available about their new outlet at Arena Court, and on High Street, Sheffield city centre. | National World
4. TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays has restaurant on Sheffield Road, and in Meadowhall. On August 22, new and existing Stripes Rewards Members can use a unique code in the store to claim 24 per cent off food for up to six people at one table. The student must also take written proof of their exam results. The Stripes Rewards Member must be aged 18 or over. | TGI Fridays Photo: TGI Fridays
