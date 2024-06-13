Free stuff in Sheffield: This is how you can grab a free can of Grind iced coffee in the city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A sustainable coffee brand is set to visit Sheffield to serve free iced coffees as part of its summer tour.
Grind will be touring the UK in its striking pink truck, serving complimentary cans of ready-to-drink iced coffees in seven cities this month - and Sheffield is one of the lucky destinations.
Sheffielders can find Grind at Barker’s Pool outside Sheffield City Hall this weekend, on Sunday, June 16, from 10am to 5pm.
Grind will be sampling five flavours of iced coffee, inspired by café favourites: Iced Flat White, Iced Mocha, Iced Long Black, Iced Oat Latte, and Iced Caramel Latte.
You will also have the chance to win prizes with an iced coffee can bowling game and a (surprisingly dry) ice bath photo activation.
Other cities involved in the summer tour include: Oxford on June 12; Bristol on June 13; York on June 15; Edinburgh on June 18; Leeds on June 20; and Manchester on June 21.
Since opening in Shoreditch in 2011, Grind is now known for its London cafés and restaurants, and its commitment to sustainability. Grind’s ready-to-drink iced coffee range is designed to offer barista-quality coffee on-the-go or at home, combining a double shot of its cold-brewed speciality house blend with quality ingredients.
You can find Grind’s iced coffee range online at grind.co.uk or in-store at Waitrose, Tesco, and Co-op.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.