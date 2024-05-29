Free meals Meadowhall: How you can get free meals at popular Sheffield shopping centre this week
It’s half term - and some of the food outlets at Meadowhall are offering free meals for children during the school holidays.
Several of the outlets at the well known shopping centre near junction 34 of the M1 have announced deals that will mean children get free food when they’re eating with their parents there.
Here is the list of venues which are putting on an offer under the kids eat free at half term banner at Meadowhall during half term. All are subject to terms and conditions.
The Real Greek:
‘Kids Eat Free May half term’ deal available from Sunday, May 26 until Sunday, June 2, 2024. Free kids meal for every £10 spent by an adult at The Real Greek. Offer includes kids meal from kids menu, drink and ice cream/ sorbet. One free kids meal per adult only. Each adult to spend £10 or more to qualify for one free kids meal. Available to all children under 12, dine-in only.
Frankie and Benny’s:
Between Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31, 2024, with the purchase of an adult main, a child will receive a kids main, drink, side and dessert, free. Terms and conditions apply.
TGI Fridays:
TGI Fridays offers a free kids meal when you order an adult’s main, all day, every day, for new and existing Stripes Reward Members.
YO!:
From May 27 – May 31, 2024, children eat free all day at YO! when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). Children get a ‘kiddo bento box’
Las Iguanas:
Download the My Iguanas app to get free meals for children every time you visit.
