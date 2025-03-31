Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local coffee roaster is set to open what is believed to be the only independent drive-thru of any kind in Yorkshire.

Artisan coffees have continued to grow in popularity over recent years, with franchises like Starbucks and Costa taking over the high street.

However, coffee-lover Frazer Habershon has spent years trying to promote ethically-sourced, locally roasted alternatives.

Frazer Habershon has been working hard to make his dream of an independent drive-thru become a reality. | Dean Atkins

And now, a long-term goal of his is finally coming true, as he prepares to open a new drive-thru cafe on The Common in Ecclesfield - an accomplishment that he believes he may be the first in Yorkshire to achieve.

“In all honesty I’ve been looking for a site for a while,” he told The Star.

“I know people outside of South Yorkshire who’ve tried to do this, but locally we’ve not got a lot of convenient places to go for coffee that aren’t part of a chain.

“It’s something that’s in demand - I think people would rather see more quality, locally produced products.”

Yet such a venture is challenging, as Frazer and other local traders lack the same resources as the big chains, who often construct purpose-built units to function as drive-thrus.

With a few areas in mind, Frazer kept his eye out until the perfect property became available - and after plenty of renovations he’s now hoping to have the site open by April 5.

The new drive-thru will open in Ecclesfield on April 5. | Dean Atkins

In future they also intend to partner with other local businesses to sell their produce, and implement bee hives onto the roof to create their own honey.

“I’m so giddy,” he added.

“I’m not nervous at all because of the amount of people who’ve come up and said how lovely it is to have a nice place like this.

“There’s nothing else like it around here.

“We’ve had quite a few people come and say things in private that they just don’t have to - it’s quite moving actually.”

The new drive-thru will open in Ecclesfield on April 5. | Dean Atkins

