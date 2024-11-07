Frankster's: Popular burger restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road is put up for sale after closure
Frankster’s burger restaurant on Ecclesall Road opened at the end of 2021, with the official launch event taking place in January 2022.
It boasted an impressive 4.3/5 star average rating on Google reviews, with many customers praising the quality of the burgers, the ‘reasonable’ prices and the service.
One person wrote: “Fantastic burger, friendly staff, price is way better than similar types of places.”
Another commented: “Don’t think twice. The best fast food burgers around. Why aren’t McDonald’s this good?”
But not everyone was impressed, with one person calling it ‘expensive and tasteless’.
The restaurant closed earlier this year and has now been listed for sale, with an asking price of £295,000.
The listing by Crosthwaite Commercial describes the restaurant, which is fully fitted out, as being in a ‘prime location’ in Sheffield’s ‘premier suburban district centre’.