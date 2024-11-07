Frankster's: Popular burger restaurant on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road is put up for sale after closure

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
A popular restaurant on one of Sheffield’s busiest streets has been put up for sale after it closed.

Frankster’s burger restaurant on Ecclesall Road opened at the end of 2021, with the official launch event taking place in January 2022.

It boasted an impressive 4.3/5 star average rating on Google reviews, with many customers praising the quality of the burgers, the ‘reasonable’ prices and the service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The old Frankster's burger restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale after it closedplaceholder image
The old Frankster's burger restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale after it closed | Google

One person wrote: “Fantastic burger, friendly staff, price is way better than similar types of places.”

Another commented: “Don’t think twice. The best fast food burgers around. Why aren’t McDonald’s this good?”

Sign up for our free newsletters today

But not everyone was impressed, with one person calling it ‘expensive and tasteless’.

The restaurant closed earlier this year and has now been listed for sale, with an asking price of £295,000.

The listing by Crosthwaite Commercial describes the restaurant, which is fully fitted out, as being in a ‘prime location’ in Sheffield’s ‘premier suburban district centre’.

Related topics:SheffieldRestaurantEcclesall RoadReviewsGoogle
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice