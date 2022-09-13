For the whole of September, the chain is offering a very special deal for all students across the UK with £7 off selected food delicacies at its restaurants, including in Sheffield.

Following students across the UK receiving their A-level results in late August, the Italian-American restaurant brand is helping everyone to celebrate or come to terms with their results during the month of September.

And the best thing is, the process couldn’t be easier.

Frankie's & Bennys are offering students a special deal ahead of the August A results day

After verifying your student status online at the restaurant by clicking on the link here: Frankie & Benny’s Student offer.

Once verified, students can head down to their nearest Frankie & Benny's with a guest or by themselves to make the most out of this tasty opportunity for September.

Students can select either a Cheeseburger or Viva La Vegan Stacker burger with a regular Coke, Coke Zero or Diet Coke, which is presently worth £15.

The above offer including a serving of fries normally costs £15 but diners will only have to spend £8 for the meal, meaning they save £7.

This special deal is only valid for orders made while dining in the restaurant and can only be redeemed once, with one burger and one coke per person.