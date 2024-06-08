Fox Valley Food Festival: Sheffield event organisers reveal full live music line-up, timings and traders
One of Sheffield’s biggest free-to-attend festivals is just days away - and Fox Valley Food Festival has now announced its full live music line-up.
The eighth edition of the event will once again be held at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16. Between 11am and 4pm each day, thousands of people are expected to flock to the area in a celebration of everything food and drink.
Organisers have announced this year’s headline sponsor as Kitchen Connections Ltd, while Penistone FM will be the official media partner. They have also now revealed the full line-up and timings of entertainment across the two days.
Live music line-up at Fox Valley Food Festival 2024:
The Valley Music Festival will be taking over the stage on the Saturday with their ‘Music in the Piazza’ event - and even more music will entertain guests the following day.
Saturday, June 15
- 11.15am - Masborough Community Choir
- 11.45am - Holly Thompson
- 12.30pm - Flytrapp
- 1pm - David Moffat
- 1.30pm - Singing for Well-being
- 2pm - Penistone Ladies
- 2.30pm - Branching Out Dancing
- 3pm - Urzsula Sobczak
- 3.30pm - Stannington Choir
- 4pm - Presentation of Awards
- 4.15pm - Kath Auto
Sunday, June 16
- 11am to 1pm - Ryan Swift
- 1pm to 3pm - Ruby Hays
- 3pm to 4pm - Christopher Bailey
What about the food and drink at Fox Valley Food Festival 2024?
This summer event was attended by around 16,000 people across the weekend last year - and its huge offering of food and drink traders this year is bound to draw in similar numbers.
Organisers have promised over 50 food and drink traders will be in attendance, but they have only revealed some of the specialist stallholders so far.
These include: Mangiamo Street Kitchen offering pasta and gourmet sandwiches, Istanbul Kitchen serving up Turkish kebabs, Devon’s Kitchen with their delicious Jamaican food, and Alvi’s Homemade Indian meals and snacks.
4eyes Patisserie will also be joining the line up with a tempting display of artisan breads, cakes, kronuts, pastries and savoury rolls, as well as Cookie Smith with their homemade cookies, cookie pies and brownies.
Providing the drinks for thirsty visitors will be the award-winning Bradfield Brewery with their wide selection of real ales and Sheffield Distillery with gin, vodka and premixed cocktails on offer.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy wine tasting and nibbles at Sandersons Boutique Store.
What else will there be to do at Fox Valley Food Festival 2024?
In addition to live music and dozens of food and drink traders, there will also be much for families to enjoy.
This includes children’s rides, free face painting, street entertainment, a bar area, family seating, plus special offers and prizes up for grabs across the weekend. There will also be a puppy patch with an agility area and themed dog-friendly refreshments.
Penistone FM, as the official media partner for the event, will be broadcasting live from the festival on the Saturday of the event. You can listen to them on the airwaves on FM 95.7 & 97.7 from 8am onwards.
Abi Hilton, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “This promises to be a brilliant showcase of all of the local food and drink producers we have in and around the Fox Valley. And with a full programme of live music and other fun attractions set to keep the crowds entertained, this will be an event not to be missed.”
For more information about events and shopping at Fox Valley visit: www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk
