Forty Foot pub: New landlord sought to reopen 'iconic' pub popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans
The Forty Foot pub, at the junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Donovan Road, near Southey Green, has been closed since Boxing Day 2023.
Now the Stonegate Group pub company is seeking someone to take on what it describes as a ‘legendary Sheffield community hub’.
Advertising the opportunity to run the pub, which is close to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium and popular with the club’s fans, Stonegate said it was the chance to become a ‘community champion’.
“Become the beating heart of a bustling housing estate,” it added. “The Forty Foot is more than a pub; it’s a local institution.”
The advert goes on to describe how the pub is known for its busy events calendar, with pub quizzes, themed sports nights and live music helping to pull in the punters, and how it ‘thrives on match day madness’.
“The two internal trading areas allow for a mixture of clientele to enjoy the pub simultaneously,” Stonegate states.
“The main bar accommodates pub games and sport, whilst the lounge offers a more relaxing environment in which to enjoy a casual drink with friends.”
When could pub reopen?
The pub is listed as having a forecast annual turnover of £256,819, with a guide rent per week of £288.
The private accommodation consists of three double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a large lounge and a kitchen. Stonegate says it is looking for a new or experienced publican who is ‘passionate about providing a pub the whole community can enjoy’.
A spokesperson from Stonegate said: “The Forty Foot pub in Sheffield is currently closed. Stonegate Group are currently in the process of recruiting a new publican, and once this process in complete, look forward to having the pub back up and running, ready to welcome the local community in the coming weeks.”
