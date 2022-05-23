Former ‘Country Pub of the Year’ Fox House in Sheffield undergoes major revamp

The Fox House in Hathersage Road and close to the popular Longshaw Estate is reopening it’s doors on Friday, May 27, after a thorough facelift.

The pub, which won Countryfile’s ‘Country Pub of the Year’ in 2018 in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards thanks to its beautiful panoramic views over the rambling fields of the Peak District, has seen a transformation of the interior and exterior.

The refurbished Fox House at Longshaw

Pub bosses say the new look will pay homage to the ‘traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub’.

Rebecca Aitken, general manager at The Fox House, said the final touches were being applied this week ahead of the relaunch this weekend.

She said: “We’re working hard to create a truly unique and stimulating experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new country pub to the local area.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The Fox House will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

The refurbished Fox House at Longshaw

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and welcome guests to experience The Fox House for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation.”

Changes include the addition of a stylish private dining area, a beautiful new garden and elegantly styled interiors. Along with a striking, original new look, the venue has introduced an all-new food offering.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the pub will now offer a brunch menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday Monday to Saturday and 11.30am on Sundays.

Plus, the new dinner menu will offer freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roasts.

The refurbished Fox House at Longshaw

Also, six new full and part time jobs have been created and pub bosses are seeking to recruit talented new team members for both front and back of house roles.

Contrary to popular belief, The Fox House was named after Mr Fox of Callow Farm in Highlow, not the small animal.

Dating back to 1773, the building was extended by The Duke of Rutland, the landlord in the 1840's and was a favoured resting place for livestock drivers and the passengers of stagecoaches.

Guests can be the first to experience the revamped venue by attending rehearsal lunch and dinner events on Tuesday, May 24.

This will provide members of the public with the opportunity to explore the new menu prior to the official opening and to also receive a discount of 50 per cent off food.

To book a table at the pub go to https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw/makeover