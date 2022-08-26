Foodhub offering Sheffield customers £3 off takeaways this August bank holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A discount of £3 off is on offer to all customers who order via Foodhub, so to order your bank holiday meal simply download the app (or use the website Foodhub.co.uk) and input the code BANKHOL at checkout.

You will be able to choose from a wide variety of takeaway or restaurant suppliers, so whether you’re craving Chinese, Italian, Fish ‘n’ Chips or a delicious dessert – Foodhub has the perfect recipe for you.

Chinese takeaway.

You can even use the code on multiple orders!

Whether you’re spending time with family or enjoying a much-needed rest over the weekend,

tuck into a delicious takeaway treat courtesy of Foodhub.