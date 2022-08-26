Foodhub offering Sheffield customers £3 off takeaways this August bank holiday weekend
One of the UK’s leading takeaway apps, Foodhub, will be offering customers £3 off their order from Saturday, August 27 to Monday, August 29.
A discount of £3 off is on offer to all customers who order via Foodhub, so to order your bank holiday meal simply download the app (or use the website Foodhub.co.uk) and input the code BANKHOL at checkout.
You will be able to choose from a wide variety of takeaway or restaurant suppliers, so whether you’re craving Chinese, Italian, Fish ‘n’ Chips or a delicious dessert – Foodhub has the perfect recipe for you.
You can even use the code on multiple orders!
Whether you’re spending time with family or enjoying a much-needed rest over the weekend,
tuck into a delicious takeaway treat courtesy of Foodhub.
For further information, please view the website here: https://foodhub.co.uk/