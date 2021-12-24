The Food Works receives hundreds of tonnes of unused food from businesses and individuals each year, which it makes available to the local community.

It has three markets, in Upperthorpe, Sharrow and Handsworth, and while the first two are closed today, Friday, December 24, the one in Handsworth will be open until 9pm.

Ash Cooke stacking crates at The Food Works base in Handsworth, Sheffield, where people can pick up surplus supermarket stock over Christmas

With many supermarkets closing early on Christmas Eve to give staff a well-earned break, there is likely to be even more produce than usual available for people to pick up.

Visitors to the markets can pick up a box of daily surplus food in exchange for a donation.

Food Works Handsworth will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but will be open over the rest of the festive period.

The full address is: Unit 12-14, Portland Business Park, 130 Richmond Park Rd, Sheffield S13 8HS.

These are the full opening times over Christmas:

Food Works Handsworth

Friday, December 24: 10am-9pm

Saturday, December 25: closed

Sunday, December 26: closed

Monday, December 27 – Thursday, December 30: 10am-3pm

Friday, December 31: 10am-3pm

Saturday, January 1: closed

Sunday, January 2: 10am-3pm

Monday, January 3: 10am-3pm

Food Works Upperthorpe

Friday, December 24 – Monday January 3: closed

Tuesday, January 4: 9am-3pm

Food Works Sharrow

Friday, December 24 – Monday January 3: closed