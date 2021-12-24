Food Works Sheffield: Handsworth base handing out surplus supermarket food over Christmas, including Xmas Eve
A Sheffield organisation set up to prevent food going to waste will be open until late on Christmas Eve distributing surplus supermarket stock.
The Food Works receives hundreds of tonnes of unused food from businesses and individuals each year, which it makes available to the local community.
It has three markets, in Upperthorpe, Sharrow and Handsworth, and while the first two are closed today, Friday, December 24, the one in Handsworth will be open until 9pm.
With many supermarkets closing early on Christmas Eve to give staff a well-earned break, there is likely to be even more produce than usual available for people to pick up.
Visitors to the markets can pick up a box of daily surplus food in exchange for a donation.
Food Works Handsworth will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but will be open over the rest of the festive period.
The full address is: Unit 12-14, Portland Business Park, 130 Richmond Park Rd, Sheffield S13 8HS.
These are the full opening times over Christmas:
Food Works Handsworth
Friday, December 24: 10am-9pm
Saturday, December 25: closed
Sunday, December 26: closed
Monday, December 27 – Thursday, December 30: 10am-3pm
Friday, December 31: 10am-3pm
Saturday, January 1: closed
Sunday, January 2: 10am-3pm
Monday, January 3: 10am-3pm
Food Works Upperthorpe
Friday, December 24 – Monday January 3: closed
Tuesday, January 4: 9am-3pm
Food Works Sharrow
Friday, December 24 – Monday January 3: closed
Tuesday, January 4: 9am-3pm