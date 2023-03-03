With Friday night now in sight, many of us will be looking towards a takeaway to celebrate, and while tasty food is important, we also want to make sure it is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency has rated a total of 17 restaurants in Sheffield with a one-star food hygiene rating, meaning these venues were told after their inspections that major improvements were necessary to update their hygiene standards.

The star system rates businesses following an inspection from either zero to five based on how well they followed food hygiene law to ensure the food they serve is safe to eat at the time of visit. A zero-star rating means that urgent improvement is required, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are very good and that they fully comply with the law.

The scheme was created to help customers make informed choices about where they choose to eat and runs in partnership with the local authority, Sheffield City Council.

Each inspection is conducted by a food safety officer at Sheffield Council. These venues are reviewed on three categories – the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Here is a list of all Sheffield’s current one-star food hygiene rated takeaways, as of March 2, 2023.

City Spice Takeaway, 47 Mansfield Road, Intake City Spice received its current one-star food hygiene rating on January 17, 2023. Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: major improvement necessary.

Adnans Fried Chicken, 119 West Street, City Centre Adnans received its current one-star food hygiene rating on November 9, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: major improvement necessary.

Zain Diner, 262 Sheffield Road, Tinsley Zain Diner received its current one-star food hygiene rating on June 21, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: major improvement necessary. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.