Food Standards Agency: The 16 restaurants in Sheffield with a three-star food hygiene rating

Here are the 16 restaurants in Sheffield that have been handed a 'generally satisfactory’ three-star food hygiene rating since 2022 by the Food Standards Agency.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:30 GMT

Sheffield currently has 16 restaurants which have been given a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022. The Food Standards Agency carried out inspections of food establishments to make sure they are in line with relevant food hygiene laws.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, with a zero-star rating meaning urgent improvements are required, and a five-star rating meaning hygiene standards are very good, and fully comply with the law. A three-star hygiene rating means there is room for improvement, but these aren't viewed as urgent as the hygiene levels in the establishment do not pose any threats to consumers.

Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council with the purpose of finding out if food is being handled and produced hygienically; is safe to eat; and to identify factors which have the potential to cause food poisoning or injury.

Here is a list of Sheffield’s restaurants that have been given a three-star food hygiene rated since 2022. This list is up to date as of March 13, 2023

1. Restaurants with a three-star food hygiene rating

The Pheasant received its current three-star food hygiene rating on May 13, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

2. The Pheasant, Station Lane, Oughtibridge

The Pheasant received its current three-star food hygiene rating on May 13, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory. Photo: Google

Rajasthan Spice received its current three-star food hygiene rating on September 27, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: good.

3. Rajasthan Spice, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge

Rajasthan Spice received its current three-star food hygiene rating on September 27, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: good. Photo: Google

The Angel received its current three-star food hygiene rating on July 5, 2022. Hygienic food handling: good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

4. The Angel, Main Street, Grenoside

The Angel received its current three-star food hygiene rating on July 5, 2022. Hygienic food handling: good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory. Photo: Google

