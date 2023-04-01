News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
18 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Food Standards Agency: The 16 restaurants in Sheffield celebrating a five-star food hygiene rating in 2023

This year is off to a good start for 16 restaurants in our city after they received a five-star food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Customers at the following 16 restaurants in Sheffield will be pleased to know that they have been recently given a five-star food hygiene rating. All of the businesses have shown that they fully comply with relevant food laws after they secured the perfect rating in inspections earlier this year.

Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council who looks at whether a food establishment is following food hygiene laws so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The inspector will check the standards in the following three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat – and at the time of inspection, each restaurant secured a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ score in each category.

Here are the city’s recently inspected cafes which have been handed a glowing five-star food hygiene rating.

Many restaurants have been handed a five-star food hygiene rating so far this year.

1. Five-star food hygiene ratings

Many restaurants have been handed a five-star food hygiene rating so far this year. Photo: Google / National World

Photo Sales
Maveli received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 24, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

2. Maveli Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Broomhall

Maveli received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 24, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
YO! Sushi received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Very good.

3. YO! Sushi, at Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way

YO! Sushi received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Very good. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Subway received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 12, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good. Management of food safety: Very good.

4. Subway, at BP Petrol Station, Sheffield Road, Tinsley

Subway received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 12, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good. Management of food safety: Very good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Food Standards AgencySheffieldSheffield City Council