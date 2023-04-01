This year is off to a good start for 16 restaurants in our city after they received a five-star food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Customers at the following 16 restaurants in Sheffield will be pleased to know that they have been recently given a five-star food hygiene rating. All of the businesses have shown that they fully comply with relevant food laws after they secured the perfect rating in inspections earlier this year.

Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council who looks at whether a food establishment is following food hygiene laws so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The inspector will check the standards in the following three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat – and at the time of inspection, each restaurant secured a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ score in each category.

Here are the city’s recently inspected cafes which have been handed a glowing five-star food hygiene rating.

Five-star food hygiene ratings Many restaurants have been handed a five-star food hygiene rating so far this year.

Maveli Restaurant, on Glossop Road, Broomhall Maveli received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 24, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

YO! Sushi, at Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way YO! Sushi received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Very good.

Subway, at BP Petrol Station, Sheffield Road, Tinsley Subway received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 12, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good. Management of food safety: Very good.