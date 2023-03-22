News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
15 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Food Standards Agency: Sheffield’s 17 restaurants and cafes given a one-star food hygiene rating

The hygiene standards of food venues is often something we look at when we choose where to grab a bite to eat – and the Food Standards Agency has rated 17 venues in Sheffield as requiring major improvements.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT

There are currently 17 restaurants and cafes in Sheffield with a one-star food hygiene rating. Following inspections from the Food Standards Agency, these venues were told they required major improvements to update their hygiene standards.

Each inspection is conducted by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that businesses follow food hygiene law so that the food they provide is safe to eat. The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Food venues are then given an overall food hygiene star rating of zero to five, with zero-star meaning urgent improvement is required, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are very good and they fully comply with the law. There are currently no businesses in Sheffield with a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Here is a list of all Sheffield’s current one-star food hygiene rated restaurants and cafes, as of March 22, 2023.

A number of restaurants and cafes in Sheffield have been given a one-star food hygiene rating.

1. One-star food hygiene ratings

A number of restaurants and cafes in Sheffield have been given a one-star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Viet Eat received its one-star food hygiene rating on January 26, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

2. Viet Eat, The Moor Market, City Centre

Viet Eat received its one-star food hygiene rating on January 26, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dev on the Green received its one-star food hygiene rating on February 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary.

3. Dev on the Green, Lees Hall Golf Club, Hemsworth Road

Dev on the Green received its one-star food hygiene rating on February 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Oisoi Gathering received its one-star food hygiene rating on December 15, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary.

4. Oisoi Gathering, New Era Square, Boston Street

Oisoi Gathering received its one-star food hygiene rating on December 15, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SheffieldFood Standards AgencySheffield City Council