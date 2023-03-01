The hygiene standards of food venues is often something we look at when we choose where to grab a bite to eat – and the Food Standards Agency has rated 14 venues in Sheffield as requiring major improvements.

There are currently 14 restaurants and cafes in Sheffield with a one-star food hygiene rating. Following inspections from the Food Standards Agency, these venues were told they required major improvements to update their hygiene standards.

Each inspection is conducted by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that businesses follow food hygiene law so that the food they provide is safe to eat. The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Food venues are then given an overall food hygiene star rating of zero to five, with zero-star meaning urgent improvement is required, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are very good and they fully comply with the law. There are currently no businesses in Sheffield with a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Here is a list of all Sheffield’s current one-star food hygiene rated restaurants and cafes, as of March 1, 2023.

1 . One-star food hygiene ratings A number of restaurants and cafes in Sheffield have been given a one-star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Oisoi Gathering, New Era Square, Boston Street Oisoi Gathering received its one-star food hygiene rating on December 15, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . YPG Coffee Shop, 24-26 Spital Hill YPG Coffee Shop received its one-star food hygiene rating on March 22, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Village Shop, 176-178 Main Street, Grenoside Village Shop received its one-star food hygiene rating on August 25, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary. Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary. Photo: Google Photo Sales