More than a dozen cafes in our Steel City in the past three months have received glittering food hygiene reports following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

Perfect five-star food hygiene ratings have been secured by 14 cafes in Sheffield so far this year. Such a rating means that these food businesses have ‘very good’ food hygiene standards, and fully comply with relevant food laws.

Each establishment was inspected by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council. This is to ensure that each business is following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Here are the city’s recently inspected cafes which have been handed a glowing five-star food hygiene rating.

Cafes with five-star food hygiene rating Many Sheffield cafes have earned themselves a perfect five-star food hygiene rating this year.

Cawa Coffee, on Fulwood Road, Broomhill Cawa Coffee received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 19, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

Mango Cafe, in The Moor Market, City Centre Mango received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 16, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

Cha Cha Chai, on London Road, Highfield Cha Cha Chai received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 26, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been released.