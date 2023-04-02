Food Standards Agency: Sheffield’s 14 cafes to have earned a perfect five-star food hygiene rating in 2023
More than a dozen cafes in our Steel City in the past three months have received glittering food hygiene reports following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency.
Perfect five-star food hygiene ratings have been secured by 14 cafes in Sheffield so far this year. Such a rating means that these food businesses have ‘very good’ food hygiene standards, and fully comply with relevant food laws.
Each establishment was inspected by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council. This is to ensure that each business is following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.
The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.
Here are the city’s recently inspected cafes which have been handed a glowing five-star food hygiene rating.