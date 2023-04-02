News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Food Standards Agency: Sheffield’s 14 cafes to have earned a perfect five-star food hygiene rating in 2023

More than a dozen cafes in our Steel City in the past three months have received glittering food hygiene reports following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Perfect five-star food hygiene ratings have been secured by 14 cafes in Sheffield so far this year. Such a rating means that these food businesses have ‘very good’ food hygiene standards, and fully comply with relevant food laws.

Each establishment was inspected by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council. This is to ensure that each business is following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Here are the city’s recently inspected cafes which have been handed a glowing five-star food hygiene rating.

Many Sheffield cafes have earned themselves a perfect five-star food hygiene rating this year.

1. Cafes with five-star food hygiene rating

Many Sheffield cafes have earned themselves a perfect five-star food hygiene rating this year. Photo: Google/ National World/ Submitted

Photo Sales
Cawa Coffee received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 19, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

2. Cawa Coffee, on Fulwood Road, Broomhill

Cawa Coffee received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 19, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mango received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 16, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

3. Mango Cafe, in The Moor Market, City Centre

Mango received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 16, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cha Cha Chai received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 26, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been released.

4. Cha Cha Chai, on London Road, Highfield

Cha Cha Chai received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 26, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been released. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Food Standards AgencySheffieldSheffield City Council