Here are the 12 takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield that have been handed two-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Steel City is currently home to 12 takeaways and sandwich shops with a two-star food hygiene rating, which suggests that improvements are necessary. The Food Standards Agency carried out inspections of food establishments to make sure they are in line with relevant food hygiene laws.

Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council with the purpose of finding out if food is being handled and produced hygienically; is safe to eat; and to identify factors which have the potential to cause food poisoning or injury.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, with a zero-star rating meaning urgent improvements are required, and a five-star rating meaning hygiene standards are very good, and fully comply with the law.

Here is a list of all Sheffield’s current two-star food hygiene rated takeaways and sandwich shops, as of March 11, 2023.

1 . Two-star food hygiene ratings Sheffield has 12 takeaways and sandwich shops with a two-star food hygiene rating.

2 . Galaxy, High Street, Mosborough Galaxy received its current two-star food hygiene rating on February 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

3 . Watan Curry House, Page Hall Road Watan Curry House received its current two-star food hygiene rating on August 15, 2022. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

4 . Village Balti House, Ringinglow Road, Bents Green Village Balti House received its current two-star food hygiene rating on January 25, 2023. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.