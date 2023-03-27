News you can trust since 1887
Eleven of the city's takeaways and sandwich shops have been given a top-tier food hygiene inspection so far this year.

Food Standards Agency: Sheffield's 11 takeaways and sandwich shops awarded five-star food hygiene rating in 2023

Celebrations are due for almost a dozen city takeaways and sandwich shops as they’ve been named among the first to have a glittering food hygiene inspection this year.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:24 BST

The Food Standards Agency has awarded 11 takeaways and sandwich shops with the top-tier five-star food hygiene rating so far this year – including establishments in Meadowhall and on the popular Ecclesall Road.

The perfect rating comes after each establishment was inspected by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council. This is to ensure that each business is following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

Fortunately the five-star food hygiene rating means that they all fully comply with relevant food laws.

The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

These are the city’s recently inspected takeaways and sandwich shops with a five-star food hygiene rating.

Fanoush received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on March 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

1. Fanoush, on London Road, Highfield

Fanoush received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on March 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good. Photo: Google

Wah King received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on March 22, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been reported.

2. Wah King, City Road, Manor

Wah King received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on March 22, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been reported. Photo: Google

Brendas received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on February 6, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

3. Brendas Fish & Chips, on Earl Way, City Centre

Brendas received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on February 6, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good. Photo: Google

Burga Boy received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on February 12, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good. Management of food safety: Very good.

4. Burga Boy, on Darnall Road, Darnall

Burga Boy received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on February 12, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Very good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good. Management of food safety: Very good. Photo: Google

