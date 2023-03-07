The Food Standards Agency has told 15 restaurants and cafes in Sheffield that improvements are necessary to improve their hygiene standards.

Sheffield currently has 15 restaurants and cafes with a two-star food hygiene rating. Following inspections from the Food Standards Agency, these venues were told that improvements were necessary to stay in line with relevant food hygiene laws.

Each business has had an inspection carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that they are following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The time between inspections can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

The standards fall into three categories: the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Food venues are then given an overall food hygiene star rating of zero to five, with zero-star meaning urgent improvement is required, and five-star meaning hygiene standards are very good and they fully comply with the law.

Here is a list of all Sheffield’s current two-star food hygiene rated restaurants and cafes, as of March 7, 2023.

The Curator's House, Clarkehouse Road The Curator's House received its current two-star food hygiene rating on October 8, 2021. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

Sundaes Gelato, Glossop Road Sundaes Gelato received its current two-star food hygiene rating on November 28, 2022. Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

Top Taste, Leadmill Road Top Taste received its current two-star food hygiene rating on May 19, 2022. Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.