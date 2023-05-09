I recently had the opportunity to dine at a cute little cafe tucked away near a busy road in Attercliffe that opened a few months ago, and I must say, I was thoroughly impressed. Called Cafe 313, the cafe specialises in breakfast meals such as English breakfast, jacket potatoes, and paninis, along with a wide range of hot drinks that could last you the whole day.

When I walked in, I saw that it was a small, homely cafe with a mix of high and low tables, a long table that could accommodate a whole family, and a few seats by the window. Despite its location near a junction with a busy road, it was quiet enough for you to enjoy your meal in peace.

The menu was clearly written on the board, and I knew I had to get the full English breakfast (£7.95), which included sausages, beef bacon, two sunny-side-up eggs, toast, hash browns, grilled mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, and baked beans.

Since I skipped breakfast in preparation for a massive brunch, I ordered a flat white (£2.60), chicken tikka panini (£4.25), a jacket potato with butter and cheese (£3.50), iced chocolate (£3), and a croissant (£2) along the main meal. Who knew, with just a little over £23, I could fill myself up without breaking the bank?

Cafe 313 is located on Worksop Road, Sheffield

The full English breakfast was delicious and satisfying, although it left off the typical pig blood and bacon in an effort to broaden its appeal. Everything from the evenly buttered toast to the crisp hash browns and tasty sausages, beef bacon, and chopped tomatoes was prepared to perfection. It was a well-rounded breakfast that got my day off to a good start.

The buttered and cheesy jacket potato was unfortunately nothing out of the ordinary on its own, but it tasted a lot better when paired with some cream, which was suggested by the staff. The salad that came with it was super fresh and crunchy; I cleaned the whole plate.

The chicken tikka panini, which was sweet, flavorful, cheesy, and properly toasted, was arguably the highlight of my visit. This has quickly become my favourite, and I would return for more, but there is a little improvement that needs to be made—it has to have more chicken in it to be more enjoyable!

The flat white didn't hit me over the head with flavour, but it had just the proper amount of bitterness to keep me coming back for more. It went wonderfully with the flaky and buttery croissant I had with it. Meanwhile, the cold chocolate milk was creamy and mildly sweet, making it an excellent choice for children, if you’re bringing any.

Cafe 313's full English breakfast.

The cafe also offers some cakes if you don’t fancy heavy meals, including carrot cake (£3), sticky date cake (£3), and chocolate cake (£2), which you could enjoy with a wide array of hot drinks available.

Cafe 313 is located on Worksop Road, S9 3TN, and is open from 7.30am to 5pm (weekdays) and 10am to 6pm (Saturday). It is also available on Just Eat.

Cafe 313's chicken tikka panini

Cafe 313's jacket potato with butter and cheese

Cafe 313's cold chocolate milk