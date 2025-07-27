Food Hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafes that have earned the top hygiene ratings in 2025

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 05:30 BST

As the first half of the year comes to a close, we take a look at the establishments in Sheffield that have got the highest hygiene ratings so far.

The Food Standards Agency are constantly partaking in food hygiene inspections to test the standards at any premise that serves food, from shops to churches.

Their inspections are split across three categories, each of which receives a rating of ‘very good’, ‘good’, ‘generally satisfactory’ or ‘inadequate’.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Establishments are then given an overall rating from 0, the lowest, to 5, the highest.

In the first seven months of 2025, the service has led countless inspections across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, but we wanted to see who came out on top.

So here are ten of the restaurants, cafes and takeaways that received the top rating of 5 in 2025.

The sandwich shop in Wincobank took a top rating of 5 in the last hygiene inspection in February.

1. Big Bite, 37 Tyler Street

The sandwich shop in Wincobank took a top rating of 5 in the last hygiene inspection in February. | Google

Photo Sales
This restaurant and cocktail bar received the highest rating of 5 following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

2. Beju Restaurant, 207-215 Glossop Road

This restaurant and cocktail bar received the highest rating of 5 following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency. | Google

Photo Sales
This Indian restaurant near the Royal Hallamshire Hospital was rated 5 following an inspection in February.

3. Bambukat, 257 Fulwood Road

This Indian restaurant near the Royal Hallamshire Hospital was rated 5 following an inspection in February. | Google

Photo Sales
This coffee shop was rated by the Food Standards Agency in January and was received a 5 hygiene rating.

4. 3lack Coffee, 49 Wicker

This coffee shop was rated by the Food Standards Agency in January and was received a 5 hygiene rating. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsFood Standards AgencyFoodChurchesSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice