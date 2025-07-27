The Food Standards Agency are constantly partaking in food hygiene inspections to test the standards at any premise that serves food, from shops to churches.
Their inspections are split across three categories, each of which receives a rating of ‘very good’, ‘good’, ‘generally satisfactory’ or ‘inadequate’.
Establishments are then given an overall rating from 0, the lowest, to 5, the highest.
In the first seven months of 2025, the service has led countless inspections across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, but we wanted to see who came out on top.
So here are ten of the restaurants, cafes and takeaways that received the top rating of 5 in 2025.
