The Food Standards Agency are constantly partaking in food hygiene inspections to test the standards at any premise that serves food, from shops to churches.

Their inspections are split across three categories, each of which receives a rating of ‘very good’, ‘good’, ‘generally satisfactory’ or ‘inadequate’.

Establishments are then given an overall rating from 0, the lowest, to 5, the highest.

In the first seven months of 2025, the service has led countless inspections across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, but we wanted to see who came out on top.

So here are ten of the restaurants, cafes and takeaways that received the top rating of 5 in 2025.

1 . Big Bite, 37 Tyler Street The sandwich shop in Wincobank took a top rating of 5 in the last hygiene inspection in February. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Beju Restaurant, 207-215 Glossop Road This restaurant and cocktail bar received the highest rating of 5 following an inspection from the Food Standards Agency. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Bambukat, 257 Fulwood Road This Indian restaurant near the Royal Hallamshire Hospital was rated 5 following an inspection in February. | Google Photo Sales