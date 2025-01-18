Food hygiene Sheffield: 9 restaurants, cafes and takeaways given the maximum score in new ratings

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST

2025 came with a blessing for a number of Sheffield businesses as they received great food hygiene scores from inspectors.

Seven brand new five ratings have been handed out by inspectors since the start of January, as well as a large number in mid-December 2024.

The new ratings include popular restaurants, pizza takeaways and pubs. We have collated some of the newest maximum scores which will surely be displayed with pride in the business windows.

More than 63 ratings for Sheffield businesses have been shared in recent weeks, including some inspections dating back to November.

Take a look through the gallery below for some of the most recent five ratings in Sheffield.

All ratings are correct at the time of writing. The Food Standards Agency re-inspects establishments regularly - check the website for the latest published ratings.

The Richmond Hotel recieved a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection on January 9, 2025.

1. The Richmond Hotel, Richmond Road

The Richmond Hotel recieved a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection on January 9, 2025. | Google

Photo Sales
After a food hygiene inspection on January 8, 2025, Smoke was given a rating of five.

2. Smoke, St Pauls Square

After a food hygiene inspection on January 8, 2025, Smoke was given a rating of five. | Google

Photo Sales
Urban Burger received a rating of five after a food hygiene inspection on January 7, 2025.

3. Urban Burger, Ecclesall Road

Urban Burger received a rating of five after a food hygiene inspection on January 7, 2025. | National World

Photo Sales
The Greggs store on Richmond Park Road was handed a rating of five after a visit from inspectors on January 3, 2025.

4. Greggs, Richmond Park Road

The Greggs store on Richmond Park Road was handed a rating of five after a visit from inspectors on January 3, 2025. | PA Wire Photo: Jonathan Brady

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsBusinessInspectors
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice