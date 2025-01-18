Seven brand new five ratings have been handed out by inspectors since the start of January, as well as a large number in mid-December 2024.

The new ratings include popular restaurants, pizza takeaways and pubs. We have collated some of the newest maximum scores which will surely be displayed with pride in the business windows.

More than 63 ratings for Sheffield businesses have been shared in recent weeks, including some inspections dating back to November.

Take a look through the gallery below for some of the most recent five ratings in Sheffield.

All ratings are correct at the time of writing. The Food Standards Agency re-inspects establishments regularly - check the website for the latest published ratings.

The Richmond Hotel, Richmond Road The Richmond Hotel recieved a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection on January 9, 2025.

Smoke, St Pauls Square After a food hygiene inspection on January 8, 2025, Smoke was given a rating of five.

Urban Burger, Ecclesall Road Urban Burger received a rating of five after a food hygiene inspection on January 7, 2025.