Food hygiene ratings: Yorkshire towns and cities ranked worst to best including Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford

Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:08 BST

The best and worst towns and cities in Yorkshire and The Humber for food hygiene have been revealed in a new report.

Online training provider, High Speed Training, has analysed Food Standards Agency data for over 215,000 food businesses across the country to create comprehensive lists of the UK’s best areas for food hygiene.

The report has broken the rankings down regionally, bringing us 15 towns and cities from across our region ranked from worst to best.

Unfortunately, Halifax in West Yorkshire came last in 14th place - after two areas finished in joint-12th.

See where your area ranked amongst the rest of the region in the gallery below, starting at the bottom.

The worst area in Yorkshire and The Humber for food hygiene is Halifax. Avg rating: 4.20

1. Halifax

The worst area in Yorkshire and The Humber for food hygiene is Halifax. Avg rating: 4.20 | Google Photo: Google

Avg hygiene rating: 4.36

2. Huddersfield

Avg hygiene rating: 4.36 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Avg hygiene rating: 4.40

3. Doncaster

Avg hygiene rating: 4.40 | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

Avg hygiene rating: 4.40

4. Bradford

Avg hygiene rating: 4.40 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

