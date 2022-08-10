Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

As there are hundreds of restaurants and bars in the Sheffield city centre that have achieved ratings on different scales, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in town and beyond with five-star reviews.

1. The Lucky Fox The Lucky Fox in Sheffield City Centre are one of the restaurants that has received a five star food hygiene review

2. Edo Sushi Edo Sushi in Sheffield City Centre are one of the many japanese restaurants that has received a five star food hygiene review

3. Cosmo Cosmos all-you-can-eat-buffet in Sheffield City Centre has been also rated with a five star food hygiene review.

4. 2nd Gilfriend The 2nd Girlfriend restaurant in Hillsborough has also been given a five star food hygiene review