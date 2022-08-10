Food hygiene ratings revealed for 9 popular restaurants in Sheffield city centre and beyond - including 2nd Girlfriend, Revolución de Cuba and Bronco's

Here are some of the best five star rated hygiene restaurants and bars in Sheffield city centre and beyond.

By Hajra Akbar
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:32 pm

Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

As there are hundreds of restaurants and bars in the Sheffield city centre that have achieved ratings on different scales, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in town and beyond with five-star reviews.

Undefined: readMore

1. The Lucky Fox

The Lucky Fox in Sheffield City Centre are one of the restaurants that has received a five star food hygiene review

Photo: google maps

Photo Sales

2. Edo Sushi

Edo Sushi in Sheffield City Centre are one of the many japanese restaurants that has received a five star food hygiene review

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

3. Cosmo

Cosmos all-you-can-eat-buffet in Sheffield City Centre has been also rated with a five star food hygiene review.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. 2nd Gilfriend

The 2nd Girlfriend restaurant in Hillsborough has also been given a five star food hygiene review

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
Food hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencySheffieldRestaurants
Next Page
Page 1 of 3