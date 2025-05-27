Food hygiene: New ratings for 13 Sheffield pubs, restaurants and takeaways from Food Standards Agency

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 13:13 BST

A raft of new food hygiene ratings have been revealed following inspections over the past few months.

Since April the Food Standards Agency has reviewed at least a dozen establishments in Sheffield, providing ratings on the quality of food hygiene.

Establishments are rated from 0 to 5, and judged on a number of categories including food handling, cleanliness of facilities and management of food safety.

Results from the latest inspections have generally been good, with many places - including the newly opened Karak Chaii - receiving the highest rating of 5.

None of the recently reviewed venues received the bottom tier ratings of 0 or 1.

So see how your favourite takeaway or cafe is rated below.

Karak Chaii on London Road, received a top food hygiene rating of 5 following its first inspection.

1. Karak Chaii - Rated 5

Karak Chaii on London Road, received a top food hygiene rating of 5 following its first inspection. | Karak Chaii

Urban Pitta at 85 Junction Road, Sharrow, received top marks in its latest food hygiene rating.

2. Urban Pitta - Rated 5

Urban Pitta at 85 Junction Road, Sharrow, received top marks in its latest food hygiene rating. | Google Maps

In its latest inspection the Rutland Sandwich Shop on Rutland Road received a rating of 5.

3. The Rutland Sandwich Shop - Rated 5

In its latest inspection the Rutland Sandwich Shop on Rutland Road received a rating of 5. | Google Maps

Burger and Sauce on High Street in the city centre received a rating of 5 following its last inspection on April 9.

4. Burger and Sauce - Rated 5

Burger and Sauce on High Street in the city centre received a rating of 5 following its last inspection on April 9. | NW

