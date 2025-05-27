Since April the Food Standards Agency has reviewed at least a dozen establishments in Sheffield, providing ratings on the quality of food hygiene.
Establishments are rated from 0 to 5, and judged on a number of categories including food handling, cleanliness of facilities and management of food safety.
Results from the latest inspections have generally been good, with many places - including the newly opened Karak Chaii - receiving the highest rating of 5.
None of the recently reviewed venues received the bottom tier ratings of 0 or 1.
