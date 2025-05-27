Since April the Food Standards Agency has reviewed at least a dozen establishments in Sheffield, providing ratings on the quality of food hygiene.

Establishments are rated from 0 to 5, and judged on a number of categories including food handling, cleanliness of facilities and management of food safety.

Results from the latest inspections have generally been good, with many places - including the newly opened Karak Chaii - receiving the highest rating of 5.

None of the recently reviewed venues received the bottom tier ratings of 0 or 1.

So see how your favourite takeaway or cafe is rated below.

1 . Karak Chaii - Rated 5 Karak Chaii on London Road, received a top food hygiene rating of 5 following its first inspection.

2 . Urban Pitta - Rated 5 Urban Pitta at 85 Junction Road, Sharrow, received top marks in its latest food hygiene rating.

3 . The Rutland Sandwich Shop - Rated 5 In its latest inspection the Rutland Sandwich Shop on Rutland Road received a rating of 5.