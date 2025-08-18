As always, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been hard at work investigating establishments that serve food to rate the general hygiene.
Ratings go from zero - the lowest - to the highest of 5, with inspections split into multiple categories.
Inspectors break down their ratings into ‘hygienic food handling’, ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and ‘management of food safety’, with the final score combining these results.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
On the whole, most Sheffield cafes, pubs, restaurants and takeaways took home the top marks from inspections over June, July and August, however at least nine didn’t.
Ratings range from 4, just shy of the top marks, to lows of 1 - though none got the dreaded zero rating.
See how your local business did below.