Food Hygiene: Cafes, restaurants and takeaways that missed out on top marks in summer inspections

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:21 BST

Dozens of establishments received food hygiene ratings over the summer months, many getting top marks - but some not quite.

As always, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has been hard at work investigating establishments that serve food to rate the general hygiene.

Ratings go from zero - the lowest - to the highest of 5, with inspections split into multiple categories.

Inspectors break down their ratings into ‘hygienic food handling’, ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and ‘management of food safety’, with the final score combining these results.

On the whole, most Sheffield cafes, pubs, restaurants and takeaways took home the top marks from inspections over June, July and August, however at least nine didn’t.

Ratings range from 4, just shy of the top marks, to lows of 1 - though none got the dreaded zero rating.

See how your local business did below.

Dozens of establishments have received inspections over the past few months, so we take a look at those who failed to get the top marks.

Food Hygiene Rating 2.jpg

Dozens of establishments have received inspections over the past few months, so we take a look at those who failed to get the top marks. Photo: Archive

Stocksbridge Golf Club received a rating of 4 after its last inspection on June 18.

Stocksbridge Golf Club

Stocksbridge Golf Club received a rating of 4 after its last inspection on June 18. | Google

The establishment on Dorking Street was rated 4 after an inspection on July 1.

Zunbiany at First Floor,

The establishment on Dorking Street was rated 4 after an inspection on July 1. | Contributed

The small burrito shop near Orchard Square was rated 4 at its last inspection on July 7.

Burritos Y Mas

The small burrito shop near Orchard Square was rated 4 at its last inspection on July 7. | Google

