The licensees of a popular pub in the heart of Walkley are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.

Don Valley Brewery owners of the Bline Monkey on Whitehouse Lane, have been awarded the Cask Marque accreditation for serving the perfect pint of cask-conditioned ale.

Venue Manager, Dan Lawless enthused: “This award is a great endorsement for us.

"Many our customers visit the pub, especially for the cask ale and it is really gratifying to know that we are getting the formula just right.”

Backed by 50 of the country’s leading brewers and pub companies, Cask Marque accreditation is only awarded to licensees whose ale passes a series of rigorous independent quality audits of both the beer and the cellar standards.

Since its foundation in 1998, Cask Marque has inspected over 750,000 pints of beer and accredited over 10,000 of the country’s 40,000 pubs estimated to serve cask conditioned ales.

Cask Marque director Paul Nunny said: “Aaron and his staff should feel justifiably proud of this outstanding achievement, which not only recognises the effort they put into serving the perfect pint but also acts as an independent guarantee of quality for customers.

