Five Top Tips – Themed parties are a great way to celebrate this time of year!

Halloween is here and the shops are full of spooky costumes, decorations, pumpkins and the inevitable sugary treats! It can be difficult to avoid overindulging but here are our five top tips to help you have a healthier Halloween…
By Lisa Aldwin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 06:40 GMT
1. Offer healthy snacks like ‘Banana Ghosts’ or ‘Tangerine Pumpkins’ (pictured) – easy to make and un to eat! Or whizz up some ‘Vampire Blood’ smoothies by blending strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Or how about ‘Monster Stuffed Peppers’ or even ‘Bat Droppings’ (raisins)!?!

2. Themed parties are a great way to celebrate this time of year! If you’re planning on hosting one, focus on the fun activities instead of sugary treats. Try Bobbing Apples, a pumpkin hunt, spooky crafts, a costume contest, or musical chairs with pumpkins instead of chairs!

3. Walk to houses while Trick-or-Treating, and don’t rush. Enjoy your evening together as a family or with friends, and take the long route round to get some extra steps in. Not only will you burn calories while walking, you’ll also be less likely to mindlessly eat all the treats as you go.

Offer healthy snacks like ‘Banana Ghosts’ or ‘Tangerine Pumpkins’Offer healthy snacks like ‘Banana Ghosts’ or ‘Tangerine Pumpkins’
4. Of course you can allow the kids to enjoy some treats (we’re not complete witches!) —just don’t overdo it! If you get too much, consider sharing with wider family, friends and neighbours or donate to charity/foodbanks (check they accept them first). And if you plan to hand out treats, buy your least favourite so you’re not tempted to eat them yourself!

5. And finally – pumpkins! Each year, thousands of acres of farmland are used to grow pumpkins only for them to be binned once Halloween is over. This is a waste of a valuable, nutritious, and delicious food — and it’s also a waste of your money! Why not look up pumpkin recipes? They are such a versatile vegetable. You could make pumpkin pie, pumpkin, soup, roasted pumpkin seeds, and even pumpkin cake!

