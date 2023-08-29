In line with our ethos of wanting to make good food the easy choice for everyone and to encourage the whole city to ‘Eat Smart’, here are this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

1. Don’t Throw Food Away!

Globally, one third of all food is wasted! Wasting food feeds climate change and climate change is a risk to us all – think droughts, wildfires, floods…

If everyone in the UK stopped throwing away food for one day, it’d do the same for climate change as taking 14,000 cars off the road for a whole year!

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C has several important functions including helping to protect cells, maintaining healthy skin and bones, and helping to heal wounds.

It is found in a wide variety of fruit and vegetables including oranges, broccoli, strawberries and potatoes. It cannot be stored in the body, so you need it in your diet every day.

3. Feed Yourself Fuller!

Foods high in protein seem to make us feel fuller than foods high in fat or carbohydrate, so including some protein at every meal should help keep you satisfied.

Foods high in protein include meats (eg. chicken, ham or beef), and fish, eggs, nuts, beans and pulses. Opt for lower fat versions, using leaner cuts of meat, cutting off visible fat and avoiding the skin on poultry.

4. Check What You’ve Got!

Before you go shopping, check your fridge, freezer and cupboards. See what you’ve already got and what needs using up and plan your meals around this. You’ll save food, time and money!

5. Hidden Veg

If someone in your family says they don’t like vegetables, you could try being sneaky!

Grate carrots or courgettes into Bolognese or pasta sauce or make a soup with added vegetables. You could add parsnips to mash potatoes or peppers to a curry.

Chop up small or blend so they can’t see them and pick them out!

