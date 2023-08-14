Here’s this week’s five top tips for a healthier you, a healthier family, a healthier planet and even a healthier bank balance!

Use your loaf!

We waste 20 million slices of bread every single day! This has an impact on our environment and contributes to climate change.

If we all stopped wasting bread for a year it could do the same for climate change as planting 5.3 million trees. And remember, what we waste in bread, we also waste the valuable resources needed to produce it.

2. Pimp your toast!

Toast is a great way to use up bread – it can be a healthy breakfast or a quick, easy snack. Instead of butter or margarine, why not try something different such as Marmite, banana, reduced fat cheese, avocado, or peanut butter?

Avoid sweet toppings like jam, marmalade and chocolate spread which contain lots of sugar.

3. Make meals a team effort

Despite what our partners or our children may think, food doesn’t just appear on the table at mealtimes!

You need to plan, shop, prepare, cook, set the table and serve it up, so get everyone involved to spread the workload. It will not only help with family bonding but should take some pressure off too!

4. 5-a-day

We all know this message – but what counts? One portion is 80g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit or veg, 30g of dried fruit or 150ml of fruit juice, vegetable juice or smoothie. Try to have at least one portion with every meal and choose fruit or veg as a healthy snack.

5. Don’t shop hungry!

If you shop on an empty stomach, you’re likely to buy far more than you need. The food and smells will get your taste buds tingling and you’ll end up putting too much in your trolley.

You’ll spend more, waste more and buy unhealthy food like crisps and sweets so save your money, the planet and your health by avoiding the supermarket when you’re feeling peckish!

