Five of the best butchers in Sheffield to get your meats including Beres, Pattersons and Wraggs - according to Google reviews

Many of us love a Sunday roast or a steak dinner as a mid-week treat.

By Lee Peace
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

And what's more important than finding the best butcher to make sure your dinner plans are as best as can be? These are some of the best in Sheffield according to reviews on Google.

Eric Pickersgill said: "The quality of the sausages, liver and pork pies was amazing (and) at a good price." Picture: Google Maps

1. Ew Pearsons & Sons, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough

Eric Pickersgill said: "The quality of the sausages, liver and pork pies was amazing (and) at a good price." Picture: Google Maps

Yahya Sobolak said: "Best customer service ever, very high quality of meat. Definitely recommend." Picture: Google Maps

2. Wraggs Quality Meats, Hillsborough

Yahya Sobolak said: "Best customer service ever, very high quality of meat. Definitely recommend." Picture: Google Maps

Michelle Weston said: "Best sausage had for a long time, meat and potato pie amazing and loads of other things." Picture: Google Maps

3. Batty's Family Butchers, Woodseats

Michelle Weston said: "Best sausage had for a long time, meat and potato pie amazing and loads of other things." Picture: Google Maps

4. E.W. Pearsons & Sons, Hillsborough

