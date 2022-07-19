Five Guys Sheffield: First review of new restaurant - here's what we made of it

And so with this in mind we sent out two Sheffield student reporters – Nelson Walker and Elizabeth Hopwood – to the venue on The Moor to give the food a try, and most importantly to deliver their verdict.

Nelson’s view:-

Elizabeth Hopwood and Nelson Walker.

Sheffield has a new burger place in town and you can indulge in gourmet burgers, fries and help yourself to a milkshake while you are at it.

Five Guys has just opened at the heart of the Moor and the American fast-food chain is bringing its take on the burger scene to Sheffield. The chain offers a number of burgers with a range of toppings you can add on top at no extra cost from fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and grilled onions, to name

just a few.

Burgers can then be accompanied by fries of different sizes, from a little portion to larger portions which are sure to satisfy a ravenous family. If you’re then needing to wash your burger and chips down with a dessert, you can try one of the many milkshakes Five Guys has on the menu.

Five Guys on The Moor.

The interior is very much in keeping with its American heritage, the splash of red and black evocative of a traditional American diner down in the States. Staff are very friendly and welcoming, and easily on-hand to talk you through the process of ordering and waiting to collect your precious burgers in cardboard bags in the pick-up area.

When you have your burger, there are a range of seating options, from high tables to low benches, making it the perfect space for a group get-together or casual catch-up with a friend. A nice, modern touch are the refillable drink stations meaning you can stay well-hydrated while gorging on your burgers.

What is the new Five Guys in Sheffield like?

Elizabeth’s view:-

Five Guys.

My experience at Five Guys in Sheffield was very positive. From the moment we walked in the door, a helpful assistant greeted us and who showed us to the counter to order. The person taking our order helpfully explained the menu to us as we had never been before. You can add and remove any toppings on your burger so you can customise your food to your taste! They have a long list of the toppings at the counter that you can choose from.

You make your order and are given an order number on your receipt. You then wait for this to be called out and collect your food. We didn’t hear our number called and the staff were nice enough to bring our order to us, so it didn’t go cold.

As a vegetarian I was worried that they wouldn’t do anything that I could have as a burger and hot dog restaurant. Luckily, there was a vegetarian sandwich on the menu. It is great that they have options for different dietary requirements. The sandwich was two bread buns with mushrooms,

Inside the new Five Guys restaurant.

lettuce, tomato, and I added cheese. It was very tasty, and the mushrooms were a great substitute for the patty! We also had the Cajun fries which were well-spiced. I couldn’t eat much of these though as they were quite rich! But very tasty.