With Good Friday coming up, many people will be looking for the traditional dish of fish and chips – and the least a customer will expect is that their food has been handled in a safe and clean environment.

On Good Friday, it's tradition to eat fish rather than meat, so we have listed some of the top fish and chip shops in Sheffield with a five-star food hygiene rating to help you make your tasty decision. Good Friday takes place on the Friday before Easter Sunday, and this year will fall on April 7.

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities, in our case, Sheffield City Council, that carry out inspections of food premises.

The rating scheme ranges from zero – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’ – to five, denoting a place where hygiene standards are ‘very good’. Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. The categories include the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Thankfully there are dozens of fish and chip shops in Sheffield that have achieved full five-star ratings. Here are 11 of the best, based on the most recent data available from the FSA.

1 . Fish on Fridays Many people will be choosing to indulge in the classic dish of fish and chips this Good Friday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Admiral Fish and Chip Shop, Crookes Admiral Fish and Chip Shop, on Crookes, has a hygiene rating of five, as of September 2, 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Brendas Traditional Fish & Chips, city centre Brendas Traditional Fish & Chips, on Earl Way, has a hygiene rating of five, as of February 6, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Market Chippy, city centre The Market Chippy, in the Moor Market, has a food hygiene rating of five, as of September 16, 2019. Photo: Google Photo Sales