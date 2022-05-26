First look inside Zizzi Italian restaurant in Sheffield following extensive refurbishment

The venue in Leopold Street has reopened it’s doors with a fresh new look thanks to unique artwork by talented artist Natasha Russell.

The eye-catching artwork includes a distinctive ‘cutlery forest’ and a silver and copper champagne metallic river.

Zizzi Sheffield, an Italian restaurant located at Leopold Square.

Alfie Brown, general manager at Zizzi Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to be re-opening the doors to our brand-new look and feel of Zizzi Sheffield.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming back local customers and getting to know plenty of new ones, sharing good times over our delicious, much-loved and craveable Italian dishes with a twist.”

The much-anticipated refurbishment of the restaurant is inspired by Sheffield’s industrial heritage, beautiful national park and its famous music scene.

Upon arrival, customers will see the iconic Zizzi terracotta wood-fire pizza oven and new features including the Zizzi tree which creates a real statement, inviting natural touches against fun and instagrammable neon quotes.

