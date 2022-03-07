First look inside Sheffield's popular Lescar pub following major refurbishment

The Sharrow Vale Road venue officially reopened in late February following an extensive four-week revamp to give the pub a new look.

Changes include all new soft furnishings and an updated outdoor dining area, with additional seating and a new bar – bringing the total number of bars to three.

Terri Kerr, general manager at the Lescar, said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last few weeks.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days.

"There have been some amazing changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well!”

Here you can take a sneak peak inside the new look bar.

Lovely fireplace A fireplace with a mirror promoting Kelham Island Brewery.

Outdoor seating Additional outdoor seating has been created.

New signage New signage at The Lescar.

New seating inside The cosy interior.