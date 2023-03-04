Here is a first look inside Sheffield’s new Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen.

The venue, based at Hillsborough Barracks, had briefly opened over the FIFA World Cup and Christmas, but it has now opened its doors for good after teaming up with YUZU Street Food, which specialises in Asian-inspired fusion dishes. The bar offers a range of spirits and beers and ciders on tap, including Peroni, Grolsch, Meantime, Asahi, and Cornish Orchards, and Kopparberg.

The man behind the venue – Ryan Madonald, an entrepreneur from Stannington, said: “It feels great to finally be here and to have our feet on the ground. I wanted to open somewhere up that feels comfortable and safe and suitable for families. We’re planning on hosting our own comedy nights, a weekly quiz and funky disco nights. We’re just going to get a feel of everything first.”

You can take a tour of the venue by clicking through our photo gallery below. All images courtesy of Leah Abdulla Creative.

1 . Visitors enjoyed a preview night at Monkey Club At the bar. Credit: Leah Abdulla Creative Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . The exterior of the new venue Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen, at Hillsborough Barracks, is officially open for business. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton Photo Sales

3 . Having a good time A round of drinks. Credit: Leah Abdulla Creative Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Treats for the table Enjoying some of the food on offer. Credit: Leah Abdulla Creative Photo: submit Photo Sales