Here’s a first look inside a new luxury New York-inspired cocktail bar due to open in the city this weekend.

Manhatta already operates two successful bars in Leeds and Birmingham and is now expanding to open up new sites in the Steel City, Newcastle and Nottingham in 2023. Following a £2 million restoration of a currently derelict two storey unit, the venue will open right next to the City Hall on Fountains Precinct on Saturday, February 11.

With capacity for 500 guests, the space will boast a 12 metre bar, DJ podium, private dining room, bookable booths, a bookable first floor bar, covered external seating and a first floor balcony overlooking City Hall.

In a statement, the bar’s operators said: “The totally instagramable venue - complete with neon, swings, a photobooth and cocktails trees - Manahatta will showcase the most glamorous cocktails, showstopping entertainment, bottomless brunches and all day dining, bringing the beat of New York to Sheffield. Manahatta - the original name for Manhattan - takes inspiration from the iconic NYC borough, its world-famous downtown vibe and after hours parties.”

They added: “Sheffield can enjoy an authentic taste of Manhattan decadence with New York style brunch, light lunches or in the evening, a more indulgent American-style menu with perfectly crafted bar snacks ideal alongside a sophisticated and varied cocktail and wine list. Everything at Manahatta is larger than life.”

Manahatta will also be giving its favourite drinks and dishes a ‘Steel City twist’ with the help of Henderson’s Relish, adding a signature grilled cheese sandwich with Henderson’s and beef brisket to its menu.

We sent our photographer out to get these images to give a sneak peak inside.

