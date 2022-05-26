Blackrose Pubs has invested £365, 000 to spruce up the boozer, which has been a popular fixture on Sharrow Vale Road for decades.

The pub company has applied their Dirty Habit branding to the venue, following the success of two other pubs under that banner elsewhere in the UK.

The site has undergone a full refurbishment inside and out, with a brand new beer yard added to the rear.

This includes some nice Sheffield touches, including a neon sign stating ‘Get on your dancing shoes, you sexy little swine’ – a reference to the song Dancing Shoes by Sheffield-band Arctic Monkeys.

Here’s a first look inside the new look venue.

Outdoor seating area Dirty Habit Porter Cottage

Seating area and fireplace Dirty Habit Porter Cottage.

A mural on the exterior of the pub Dirty Habit Porter Cottage

Colourful new interior Dirty Habit Porter Cottage