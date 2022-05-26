Dirty Habit Porter Cottage

First look inside Sheffield's landmark Porter Cottage pub after refurbishment to include Arctic Monkeys nod, 'junk shop vibe' and huge mural

Sheffield’s historic Porter Cottage pub has undergone a major refurbishment – with a few little nods to the Steel City.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:04 pm

Blackrose Pubs has invested £365, 000 to spruce up the boozer, which has been a popular fixture on Sharrow Vale Road for decades.

The pub company has applied their Dirty Habit branding to the venue, following the success of two other pubs under that banner elsewhere in the UK.

The site has undergone a full refurbishment inside and out, with a brand new beer yard added to the rear.

This includes some nice Sheffield touches, including a neon sign stating ‘Get on your dancing shoes, you sexy little swine’ – a reference to the song Dancing Shoes by Sheffield-band Arctic Monkeys.

Here’s a first look inside the new look venue.

1. Outdoor seating area

Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

2. Seating area and fireplace

Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

3. A mural on the exterior of the pub

Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

4. Colourful new interior

Photo: Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd

