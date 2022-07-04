First look inside Sheffield pub The White Rose following major refurbishment

The White Rose in Handsworth reopened recently following an extensive two-week refurbishment.
Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Joe Freeman. said: “Bringing the new look White Rose to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the White Rose, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.”
Following the extensive refurbishment at the pub, seven new jobs have also been created.
Take a look inside.
