First look inside Sheffield pub The White Rose following major refurbishment

A landmark Sheffield pub has reopened with a fresh new look.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:10 pm

The White Rose in Handsworth reopened recently following an extensive two-week refurbishment.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Joe Freeman. said: “Bringing the new look White Rose to Sheffield is really exciting for the whole team. At the White Rose, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.”

Following the extensive refurbishment at the pub, seven new jobs have also been created.

Take a look inside.

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore

1. Staff at The White Rose

Members of staff at the reopening.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. The pub has undergone a major refurb

Here's a first look inside.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Outside The White Rose

The exterior of the pub.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Lovely seating

There is a welcoming atmosphere inside.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3