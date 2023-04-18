News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

First look inside reopened historic Peak District country pub Ladybower Inn popular with Sheffield people

A historic country inn close to a popular Peak District beauty spot has reopened after almost 12 months.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST

The Ladybower Inn, nestled on the side of the A57 next to the Ladybower Reservoir, was officially reopened on Friday, April 7.

In a Facebook post, the team from the venue said: “The Ladybower Inn officially reopens after nearly a year closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Come along for a nice cold pint. Our kitchen and en-suite accommodation will be open in the next two weeks so we are only open for drinks at the minute, but come along and see the new pub with it's new re-fit – all set with stunning scenery.”

Most Popular
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona

The pub, which was opened as a coaching inn back in the 18th century, is owned by Batemans Brewery. In a social media post, the brewery said that “after several months of being closed, we are delighted that the pub is reopening.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Tragedy as Peak District walker collapses and dies after mountain rescue team deployed

Batemans confirmed that seven en-suite bedrooms at the inn have been newly refurbished – including a honeymoon suite – and will be bookable in the “very near future.”

Here’s a first look inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and ShonaThe Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona
Related topics:Peak DistrictSheffieldA57Facebook